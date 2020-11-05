Ubisoft Hijacked Famous Airplane's TM In Game, Aviator Says

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- An aviator famous in the racing world for winning numerous contests with his World War II-era P-51 Mustang known as "Strega" sued Ubisoft in California federal court Wednesday, alleging that a nearly identical replica of his unique airplane appears in the video game "The Crew 2" without his permission. Bill G. Destefani — nicknamed "Tiger" — said in the lawsuit he is the owner of Strega, a "highly modified P-51 Mustang originally flown by the Royal Australian Air Force in 1945." According to the complaint against Ubisoft Entertainment and other Ubisoft companies, a copy of Strega is predominantly featured in the...

