5th Circ. Won't Resurrect AIG's $15M Fracking Site Fire Claims

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has agreed with a lower court that an AIG unit can't prove Caterpillar and another manufacturer are responsible for $15 million in damages for the failure of a fracking pump that was linked to a fire at a Texas well site. The appeals court panel on Wednesday said the insurer's implied warranty claims failed because the faulty part at issue didn't have a sufficient link to the blaze to establish liability against industrial equipment maker Dragon Products LLC. And the panel sided with Caterpillar Inc.'s assertion it disclaimed the warranty, defeating AIG's claim. AIG's negligence claim also failed....

