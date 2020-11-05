EU Pushes Ahead With Collective Redress Scheme

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 3:33 PM GMT) -- European Union governments have approved new rules that will allow groups of individuals to bring collective actions against the bloc's companies as they seek compensation for alleged wrongdoing and harm. The Council of the EU said on Wednesday that it has agreed on the EU's Collective Redress Directive after its first reading of the draft rules. The council reached a deal in June with the European Parliament on the measures, which aim to create a model for consumers to bring representative action in all member states against businesses they believe have caused harm. The rules also establish safeguards against abusive lawsuits....

