UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (November 6, 2020, 7:40 PM GMT) -- This week in London has seen General Electric hit with a breach of contract claim, Deloitte hit with a negligence suit and two crypto companies battle over intellectual property. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Country Gold LP v. Farm Investments Corporation SA Country Gold LP, represented by PCB Litigation LLP, filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on Nov. 5 against Farm Investments Corporation SA. The case is slated for the Commercial Court. The case is Country Gold LP v. Farm Investments Corporation SA, case number CL-2020-000724, in the High Court of Justice...

