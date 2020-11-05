Ex-Deloitte Swiss Partner Loses Appeal Of Forced Retirement

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 6:30 PM GMT) -- A former Deloitte partner lost a bid Thursday to revive his challenge to a compulsory retirement notice after a London appeals court ruled he had missed a legal deadline to fight the decision by one day. The Court of Appeal unanimously agreed that Deloitte was within its rights under the company's partnership agreement to deny the request by David Joseph — who worked in Deloitte's forensic services department in Switzerland until January — to have his termination notice reviewed. The decision upholds a December ruling by High Court Judge Phillipa Whipple, who found Joseph had missed the deadline to call a...

