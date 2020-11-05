Gibson, Cooley Craft Merck's $2.75B Cancer Therapy Co. Buy

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:42 AM EST) -- Pharmaceutical giant Merck has agreed to buy private equity-backed biopharmaceutical company VelosBio for $2.75 billion in order to strengthen its pipeline of cancer treatments, the companies said Thursday, in a deal stitched together by Gibson Dunn and Cooley. The deal sees New Jersey-headquartered Merck & Co. Inc. scooping up San Diego, California-based VelosBio for $2.75 billion in cash, according to a statement. VelosBio develops cancer therapies, including lead candidate VLS-101, an antibody-drug conjugate that is currently being evaluated in both a Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trial. VLS-101 is meant to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors....

