Phone Makers Fight To See Fee Deals In Mitsubishi IP Suit

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 7:46 PM GMT) -- Two groups of Chinese smartphone makers urged an appeals court Thursday to overturn a ruling that limits their access to confidential fee agreements in litigation brought by Mitsubishi and a Sisvel subsidiary over patents for 3G and 4G telecom standards. Counsel for Xiaomi Inc. and several BBK Electronics subsidiaries argued that a lower court judge put onerous restrictions on the disclosure they requested from Mitsubishi and Sisvel International SA for copies of agreements the patent holders reached with other smartphone makers. Those constraints include an order that employees of the smartphone giants who are allowed to see certain agreements cannot turn...

