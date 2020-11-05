US Shields Mexican Transformers From Future Security Tariffs

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- The Trump administration said Thursday that Mexico would be shielded from any tariffs the U.S. may issue against electrical transformers and components if American reliance on their products is deemed a national security risk. In exchange for preemptive tariff relief, the Mexican government agreed to monitor its U.S.-bound shipments of electrical transformer laminations and cores made from grain-oriented electrical steel sourced from outside North America, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. "The resilience of North America's energy infrastructure is significantly enhanced by having electrical steel production capability within our region. An influx of low-price steel from third countries...

