Insurer Seeks To Duck Janitorial Co.'s BIPA Coverage Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- Twin City Fire Insurance Co. urged an Illinois federal judge to grant it an early win in a dispute over the insurer's duty to defend a janitorial company in two suits alleging violation of the state's biometric privacy law, arguing that the policy does not cover the underlying claims. The insurer said Wednesday that the underlying proposed class actions against its policyholder Vonachen Services Inc. did not assert any claims for breach of an employee handbook or employment contract, so coverage is not triggered. In October, Vonachen asked the court to grant it summary judgment, saying the underlying biometric privacy law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS