Wilson Sonsini-Led AI Fintech Files $100M IPO

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- Venture-backed fintech company Upstart Holdings Inc. filed plans on Thursday for a $100 million initial public offering, hoping to shake up the lending industry through its artificial intelligence-enabled platform under guidance from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. Upstart has yet to say how many shares it will offer or at what price range, which are figures that are normally released as the IPO process moves forward. But its offering size could grow, as $100 million if often a placeholder figure companies insert in order to calculate fees. Based on a typical IPO timetable, Upstart could price its shares by December....

