SEIU Unit Blames Fired Worker's Mistakes In Union Bias Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Service Employees International Union branch has said it didn't challenge a member's firing for alleged attitude and performance problems because the case was a lost cause, urging a New York federal court to dismiss the worker's union discrimination suit. Manhattan-based SEIU 32BJ said Wednesday it did not breach its duty of fair representation to high-rise handyman Jesus Cano by not demanding that Solil Management LLC arbitrate his firing, saying it had good reason: Cano admitted to blowing off work and committing other transgressions Solil cited when it let him go. "It was not irrational for Local 32BJ to decide that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS