NYSE Owner Prices $900M Offering As Part Of Ellie Mae Buy

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- Intercontinental Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange's parent company, said Thursday that an affiliate of private equity firm Thoma Bravo sold roughly $900 million of Intercontinental's shares through a secondary public offering guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and Davis Polk, in connection with the exchange owner's $11 billion purchase of a mortgage platform. Intercontinental Exchange, working with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, said Thoma Bravo was selling the shares it received as part of the deal to hand off the mortgage platform Ellie Mae to the exchange owner in August. The private equity firm will receive all of the proceeds from the offerings, according to...

