Allergan Can Sue Pfizer To Recoup Opioid Litigation Costs

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court has greenlighted Allergan Finance LLC's suit for defense and indemnification from Pfizer Inc. in nationwide opioid litigation, finding it has adequately pled the suits against it trigger an agreement between the companies. The panel affirmed an April decision by the New York County Supreme Court denying Pfizer's motion to dismiss the case, in which Allergan alleged it failed to pay past and ongoing defense costs in the litigation, including multidistrict litigation in Ohio. According to Thursday's opinion, Allergan has adequately alleged that the underlying suits involve conduct from when Pfizer and its predecessor were responsible for the marketing...

