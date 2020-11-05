Online Pharmacy, Ex-Exec Sue Polsinelli Over SEC Probe Fees

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- An online pharmacy and its former CEO sued Polsinelli PC in Pennsylvania federal court, claiming the firm manipulated a flat-rate agreement to represent them in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation to overcharge for fees and underperformed during trial. Philidor Rx Services LLC and former CEO Andrew Davenport alleged that Polsinelli shifted much of its legal work to another firm working on their case, WilmerHale, which charged by the hour and added unnecessary third-party fees. This way, Polsinelli received the same $14 million capped flat fee and WilmerHale billed more hours than anticipated, the complaint said. Davenport was convicted in 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS