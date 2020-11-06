Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Macy's Says Ex-Workers Agreed To Arbitrate Pay Disputes

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- Macy's is urging a California federal court to find that two former employees who filed a proposed wage and hour class action must arbitrate their claims, arguing that it was clear that opting out of arbitration was a choice they had, but failed to exercise.

Macy's filed a motion to compel arbitration Thursday in a suit that Leslie Aboyte and Azmavete Zuniga filed alleging the department store chain violated California labor law by denying meal breaks and delaying last paychecks. Macy's claimed the two former California associates can't bring the lawsuit because they agreed to resolve disputes out of court and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!