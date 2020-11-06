Macy's Says Ex-Workers Agreed To Arbitrate Pay Disputes

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- Macy's is urging a California federal court to find that two former employees who filed a proposed wage and hour class action must arbitrate their claims, arguing that it was clear that opting out of arbitration was a choice they had, but failed to exercise. Macy's filed a motion to compel arbitration Thursday in a suit that Leslie Aboyte and Azmavete Zuniga filed alleging the department store chain violated California labor law by denying meal breaks and delaying last paychecks. Macy's claimed the two former California associates can't bring the lawsuit because they agreed to resolve disputes out of court and...

