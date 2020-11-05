FDA Must Study Enviro Risks Of Genetically Engineered Fish

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to look into the potential environmental consequences of genetically engineered salmon escaping into the wild, handing a partial win to green groups and a Native American tribe challenging the agency's approval of the fish. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said that when the FDA approved AquaBounty Technologies Inc.'s salmon, it concluded that the fish were highly unlikely to escape from the company's facilities and if they did, they would likely die. However, the agency didn't meaningfully analyze what might happen to normal salmon if the genetically engineered salmon were...

