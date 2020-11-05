NY Doctors Escape Suit Alleging Unwanted Medical Procedure

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- A New York state appellate panel on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing two surgeons of causing a patient's permanent injuries by performing an unwanted procedure during a spinal fusion surgery, saying the patient's medical expert, a chiropractor, was not qualified to testify. A five-judge Appellate Division panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Drs. Khalid Sethi and Christian Tvetenstrand in a suit accusing the surgeons of performing a medical procedure without the consent of patient Lisa Young during a July 2013 surgery to correct her spinal disorder. Young, who was born with a twisted pelvis,...

