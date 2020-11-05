Barstool 'Secret' Taping Case Heads To Mass. Top Court

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court said it will review a case over whether a recorded telephone interview between a Barstool Sports podcast host and a local city mayor runs afoul of a law prohibiting secret recordings if one party fraudulently obtains consent for taping. The Supreme Judicial Court said Tuesday it will pick up the Barstool case from a lower appeals court and has requested amicus briefs on the key legal question. The appeal stems from a June 2019 interview that Barstool's Kirk Minihane taped with Somerville, Massachusetts, Mayor Joseph Curtatone, after an uproar about the online blog's promotional partnership providing rally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS