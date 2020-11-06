Minn. Sioux Band Tells Circuit Feds Must List It Among Tribes

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal court should have compelled the U.S. Department of the Interior to list the Mdewakanton Band of Sioux in Minnesota as a federally recognized tribe, the band said, urging the D.C. Circuit to remand its case with instructions for the agency to act. The lower court was wrong to find that the band failed to exhaust administrative remedies, the band wrote in a Nov. 4 brief, because such requirements only apply to tribes that are not recognized. Congress has recognized the Mdewakanton through treaties since 1854, it said, even if the government has failed to treat the band...

