Texas Gov. Asks For No Permian Basin Nuclear Waste Storage

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has urged the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to deny an application to build a nuclear storage facility in the Permian Basin, saying the facility's presence would "paint an even bigger bull's-eye" for terrorists on the world's largest producing oilfield. In a letter submitted to the commission during its public comment period Tuesday, Abbott expressed his strong opposition to Interim Storage Partners LLC's license application seeking to build a facility in Andrews County, Texas, that could hold up to 40,000 tons of spent nuclear fuel. ISP is asking for a 40-year license with a possible 20-year renewal option....

