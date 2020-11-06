Farmers Slam EPA With Suit Over Dicamba Restrictions

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's new standards for using the herbicide dicamba will diminish crop yields, cut productivity and drive up operational costs, soybean and cotton growers said in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday. The farmers' raised their concerns after the EPA revised its standards following a court-ordered review from the Ninth Circuit. Last month, the EPA renewed registrations for branded versions of the herbidcide — BASF's Engenia Herbicide, Bayer AG unit Monsanto's XtendiMax with VaporGrip and Syngenta's Tavium Plus VaporGrip — making them available for farmers to use during next year's growing season after the Ninth Circuit had told the agency a prior risk...

