Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Auto Parts Workers Get Class Cert. In Unpaid Wages Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge has conditionally certified a class of some 1,300 workers in a suit against automotive parts manufacturer GKN Driveline North America Inc. over allegedly unpaid wages, but allowed only some of the workers' claims to proceed on behalf of the group.  

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs withheld certification on certain claims because the two workers who brought the suit had not experienced them or because those issues would not have been widespread enough among class members. But the judge ruled that the workers can move forward with claims that the company rounded down employees'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!