Auto Parts Workers Get Class Cert. In Unpaid Wages Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge has conditionally certified a class of some 1,300 workers in a suit against automotive parts manufacturer GKN Driveline North America Inc. over allegedly unpaid wages, but allowed only some of the workers' claims to proceed on behalf of the group. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs withheld certification on certain claims because the two workers who brought the suit had not experienced them or because those issues would not have been widespread enough among class members. But the judge ruled that the workers can move forward with claims that the company rounded down employees'...

