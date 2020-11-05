Capote's Trust Sues Paramount Over 'Breakfast At Tiffany's'

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- Truman Capote's literary trust on Wednesday went after Paramount Studios in California state court, claiming the studio forfeited the rights to any "Breakfast at Tiffany's" sequels or spinoffs because it didn't produce any of those projects before the author's death. Capote penned the novella "Breakfast at Tiffany's," which was adapted into the Academy Award-winning 1961 film starring Audrey Hepburn. Capote died in 1984, and Alan Schwartz, the executor of his estate, renewed the exclusive copyright to his works in 1986, according to the suit. Those rights were later transferred to the trust after it was established in the early 1990s, according...

