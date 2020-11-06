Calif. Dispensary Mr. Nice Guy Slapped With TCPA Class Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- Monex Place Wellness Inc. is the latest cannabis dispensary to be hit with a proposed class action for alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in a suit filed Thursday in California federal court alleging the company engaged in "aggressive unsolicited marketing, harming thousands of consumers in the process." Orange County resident Arthur Vega said Monex Place — which does business as the Santa Ana, California, dispensary Mr. Nice Guy — sent him numerous telemarketing text messages over the past year advertising discounts and promotions at the dispensary. "Defendant's unsolicited text messages caused plaintiff actual harm, including invasion of his...

