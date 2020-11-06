DOL Benefits Arm Pumps Out Spate Of Regs In 2020

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's benefits arm got off to a late start on policymaking during the Trump administration, but it spent the past year releasing one impactful regulation after another on topics ranging from medical-cost transparency to 401(k) investing. In the week before the election alone, the Employee Benefits Security Administration finalized regulations that could define the administration's benefits legacy, requiring health plans to disclose treatment costs ahead of time and employers to prioritize workers' financial interests when making retirement investments. In the months leading up to that week, EBSA made moves to push retirement plan disclosures online, show workers their...

