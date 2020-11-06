Pizza Hut Franchisees Hit With Work Expenses Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- The franchise owners of a group of Ohio Pizza Hut restaurants have been sued by a proposed class of current and former delivery drivers who say they should have been reimbursed for money they spent on gasoline and vehicle maintenance while on the job. According to the Fair Labor Standards Act class action filed Thursday in Ohio federal court, Chaac Pizza Midwest LLC and CFL Pizza LLC required named plaintiff Robert Mullen to use his own vehicle for deliveries and made him pay for vehicle maintenance, repairs, gas, and other work-related expenses while working at the Harrison, Ohio, Pizza Hut location....

