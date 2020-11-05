FCC Grants IHeartMedia's Bid To Be Foreign-Owned

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday granted iHeartMedia permission to be completely foreign-owned, finding it would be in the best financial interest of the embattled radio giant to allow it to exceed the FCC's usual 25% cap on foreign stock ownership. The commission waived its limit on the amount of stock foreign owners can control in a U.S. broadcast company, acquiescing to San Antonio-based iHeartMedia's July 2019 petition. The allowance will "enable iHeart to be in a stronger financial condition post-bankruptcy and provide the company greater flexibility to access foreign investment capital, thereby allowing iHeart to better compete with other media...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS