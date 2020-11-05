Ex-Amazon Finance Worker's Spouse Cops To Insider Trading

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- The husband of a former Amazon finance manager pled guilty in Seattle federal court Thursday to using inside information from the online retail giant to make more than $1.4 million in stock trades, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Viky "Vik" Bohra, 36, of Bothell, Washington, pled guilty to securities fraud and admitted that between 2015 and 2018, he used inside information that he received from his wife, Laksha Bohra, to trade stock and make more than $1.4 million in profit, prosecutors said. Laksha Bohra worked as a senior manager in Amazon's tax department, where she had access to confidential...

