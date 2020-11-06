Insurers Sue Otis Elevator For $12.5M Over Hyatt Hotel Fire

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- Three insurers have filed suit against Otis Elevator Co. in Oklahoma federal court, seeking reimbursement for approximately $12.5 million they paid to cover a Tulsa hotel owner and manager for a fire that allegedly originated from a defective escalator. Ace American Insurance Co., Zurich American Insurance Co. and Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. sued Otis on Thursday on behalf of owner Tulsa Hotel Partners LLC and manager Aimbridge Hospitality LLC, claiming that their Hyatt Regency Tulsa hotel sustained heavy damage due to the elevator company's failure to properly maintain and repair the escalator. "The accumulation of dust, lint, oil, fluff and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS