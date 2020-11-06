Firm Should Be DQ'd, Sanctioned For Threats, Court Told

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- Busch Slipakoff Mills & Slomka LLC should be sanctioned and disqualified from working on a fraud suit after an investment firm's attorney directly called a board member of the opposing party and engaged in an "intimidation scheme," a mobile marketing firm argued in a pair of motions filed in Georgia federal court. Mobile marketing firm Sionic Mobile Corp. said Bryan Busch, the lead attorney for investment firm Berkeley Ventures II, called a Sionic board member, Patrick Gahan, on his personal cellphone on Sept. 3 instead of going through Gahan's lawyer. Not only would this alleged conduct violate the "no-contact rule," but Gahan...

