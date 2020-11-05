FDA Likely Can't Snuff Out Challenge To Menthol Ban 'Delay'

Law360, San Francisco (November 5, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said she's not inclined to extinguish the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council and the American Medical Association's lawsuit alleging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has unlawfully delayed a ban on menthol cigarettes, saying Thursday she believes the agency is required to act. "The FDA can be compelled under the [Administrative Procedure Act] to act within a reasonable time and I'm just not clear whether or not the FDA has acted on this," U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore said during a remote hearing Thursday, noting that the FDA's argument that it has issued a "tentative...

