Feds Probe Trump Campaign White House Use, NJ Dem Says

In a statement Thursday, U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. said he applauded the OSC's look into whether Trump and executive branch members "flagrantly broke the law." His announcement came amid Trump's cries of voter fraud while losing ground in key battleground states, several of which he has sued, to former Vice President Joe Biden as the historic mail-in ballot count continued.
"Despite preposterous claims from Trump's lackeys, the proper officials were not consulted to prevent any illegal actions. I look forward to a complete and transparent review whether Donald Trump turning federal property into a campaign command center and party room violated the Hatch Act," the statement said in part.
"There must be accountability for the repeated lawbreaking by this regime and its enablers," the statement continued.
The OSC didn't immediately return a message Friday seeking confirmation of the investigation, and Trump campaign officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
In his Election Night letter complaint to the special counsel Henry Kerner, Pascrell cited reports suggesting that Trump is using space inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as a campaign "war room" and gets briefings throughout the day in the White House residence and Oval Office. Pascrell said he suspects the conduct amounts to a violation of the Hatch Act, the federal law governing political activities by federal employees.
Pascrell claimed the OSC replied to his letter Thursday and informed him that the office's Hatch Act unit has opened an investigation. In the reply, the OSC said it "was not consulted [by the Trump campaign or White House] on the decision to use space inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as a campaign 'war room,'" according to Pascrell.
Penalties for Hatch Act violations include removal from service, demotion, debarment from federal employment for up to five years, suspension or reprimand, according to the OSC. Violators could also face a fine of up to $1,000.
The Trump administration is no stranger to Hatch Act accusations. Last month, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington called on Kerner to investigate White House trade adviser Peter Navarro for endorsing Trump's reelection campaign on MSNBC and Twitter.
Previously, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and onetime Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke were also accused of violating the Hatch Act with their public endorsements of Trump.
--Additional reporting by Sarah Martinson. Editing by Stephen Berg.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.