3 Firms Build Novo Nordisk's $1.8B Emisphere Buy

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 1:02 PM EST) -- Global health care company Novo Nordisk inked a total $1.8 billion agreement to buy biotechnology company Emisphere Technologies, the companies said Friday, in a deal put together with help from Wachtell, WilmerHale and Davis Polk. Under the terms of the transaction, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk will scoop up Roseland, New Jersey-headquartered Emisphere Technologies Inc. for $1.35 billion in cash, or $7.82 per share, according to a statement. That per-share price represents a 17% premium over the average Emisphere share price for the five trading days leading up to Nov. 5. The deal also sees Novo Nordisk paying $450 million to acquire royalty stream...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS