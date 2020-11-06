Shearman, Kirkland Guide $935M Data Platform Buy

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- A unit of Canadian telecommunications giant Telus Corp. said Friday it will buy data annotation platform Lionbridge AI for C$1.2 billion (about $935 million), in a deal led by Shearman & Sterling and Kirkland. Digital solutions provider Telus International said in a joint statement that its deal for Lionbridge AI, a division of Lionbridge Technologies Inc., will better position it to help technology companies develop their machine learning and AI systems for their consumer-facing products. "We are excited to be welcoming the entire Lionbridge AI team to our Telus International family," Telus International president and CEO Jeff Puritt said in the statement....

