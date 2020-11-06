WB Stole My Dog, Purported Rin Tin Tin IP Owner Says

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- Warner Bros. is ripping off a Montana man who claims a 50% stake in Rin Tin Tin by developing a new movie about the 1920s dog hero, the man claimed Thursday in a California federal court complaint, which lays out the supposed tangled history of the Rin Tin Tin intellectual property. Scott Duthie, a film and TV producer, says that he was assigned half the intellectual property rights to Rin Tin Tin nine years ago but that Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. is refusing to recognize those rights. Rin Tin Tin, a German shepherd, was discovered by Lee Duncan on a World...

