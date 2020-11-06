Receiver, Calif. Co. Reach $7M Deal In EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- A receiver overseeing assets from companies tied to an alleged EB-5 visa fraud scheme asked a California federal judge Thursday to approve a $7 million settlement with one of the involved companies and its three co-owners. The matter stems from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that businessman Thomas M. Henderson and companies under his control mishandled millions of dollars in U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services EB-5 program investments for personal gain. One of the companies named as a relief defendant in the SEC suit, Berkeley Healthcare Dynamics LLC, and its co-owners Kevin Shimamoto, Clement Chin and Jennifer Bronson have been...

