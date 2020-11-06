FDA Must Face Trial In Ex-Worker's Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge ruled that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has to face trial in a sex bias case from a former employee who said she was groped and forcibly kissed by a co-worker, saying the agency's take on what constitutes unlawful harassment was outdated. In a ruling docketed Friday, U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm rejected a summary judgment bid from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, whose agency oversees the FDA, finding that a jury should make the call on whether Percilla Johnson has shown she endured a hostile work environment. The government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS