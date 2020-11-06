Whole Foods Rips False Ad Suit Over Oatmeal Sugar Content

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Whole Foods Market Group Inc. is pushing back against a suit in New York federal court alleging its oatmeal products mislead consumers by hiding sugar content, saying no reasonable consumer would be fooled given the sugar content is listed on the back of the package. In a motion filed Thursday, the company took aim at an amended complaint in the suit filed by New Yorkers Amy Warren and Iesha Conley, arguing that rather than misleading, the back label of Whole Foods' "365 Everyday Value Organic Instant Oatmeal, Oats and Flax" clearly tells consumers what ingredients are in the package, while the...

