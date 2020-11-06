General Dynamic Unit Secures $9.5B Navy Submarine Deal

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- General Dynamics' subsidiary Electric Boat Corp. will continue revamping the design and engineering of Columbia ballistic missile submarines under a U.S. Navy contract that has been increased to $9.47 billion. General Dynamics said Thursday it has completed 90% of the design of the Columbia submarines that will replace aging Ohio ballistic missile submarines. The first submarine of the Columbia class is expected to be completed by 2027, according to the company. Electric Boat President Kevin Graney said in a statement Thursday that the Columbia submarine class has the most advanced design of any other submarine program to date. "Electric Boat has...

