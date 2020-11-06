Steel Importer Sues US For Rejecting Tariff Exclusion Bid

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Texas steel pipe importer urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to shield its Ukrainian steel imports from national security tariffs, saying the steel it sells to oil and gas businesses can't be sourced within the U.S. North American Interpipe Inc. alleged in a Thursday complaint that the U.S. Department of Commerce wrongly denied its requests to be exempted from 25% national security tariffs on foreign steel by ignoring evidence that domestic suppliers — who opposed the tariff relief — couldn't provide the quality of steel, in certain quantities, that NAI requires. "As a result of the denial of these...

