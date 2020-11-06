NLRB Official Says Ikea Filed Unit Scope Objection Too Late

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- Ikea botched a deadline to show why a bargaining unit at a California warehouse should include over 400 workers, a National Labor Relations Board regional director has said, finding the proposed union made its case for just having 15 members. The missed deadline allows the United Maintenance Technicians of Tejon to go ahead with a mail-in election for the workers at Ikea's Lebec, California, distribution center, NLRB Regional Director Mori Rubin said in a Thursday decision. She found that the group shared enough common traits to be hived off into one, smaller bargaining unit. "I find that the petitioned-for unit, as...

