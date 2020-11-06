GAO Finds Few Docs On Frozen $100M Naval Warship Project

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy has suspended a $100 million project intended to reduce the energy consumption of certain warships without first providing documentation analyzing the costs of diverting those efforts elsewhere, according to a government watchdog. The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported Thursday that it was unable to analyze the Navy's decision to halt a decadelong effort to install hybrid electric drives onto its Arleigh Burke class of destroyers. The drives were designed to reduce the ships' fuel costs by using excess electrical power to propel the ships. Though the Navy had opted to end that effort and use the hybrid drives to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS