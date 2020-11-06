Union Says NRG Must Arbitrate Fight Over Retiree Benefits

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- An International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union has taken NRG Energy to New York federal court in a bid to make the company arbitrate a dispute over whether it ran afoul of their current and previous union contracts when it switched certain retirees' life insurance benefits to a lump sum. In its suit filed Thursday, Local Union 97, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO contends that NRG wrongly refused to arbitrate a grievance the union had filed alleging the company violated retiree life insurance provisions in their collective bargaining agreements. According to the complaint, the company told the union that it...

