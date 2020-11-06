Ex-ACLU Counsel Tapped To Chair NJ Cannabis Commission

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced the appointments for two top positions with the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission, days after voters in the Garden State approved a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana. Dianna Houenou, who serves as senior policy adviser and associate counsel to Gov. Murphy, will be chair of the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission. She previously worked as policy counsel for the ACLU of New Jersey, where she led the organization's groups advocating for marijuana legalization. And Jeff Brown, who oversees the Division of Medicinal Marijuana at the New Jersey Department of Health, will serve as executive...

