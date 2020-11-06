Quinn Emanuel Drops Bannon After Inflammatory Remarks

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 1:31 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP on Friday asked a New York federal judge to allow it to withdraw from defending ex-Trump confidante Steve Bannon against criminal charges a day after he said that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. However, the firm did not provide a reason for wanting to drop Bannon, who is accused of defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in a $25 million online fundraising effort to support the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, Quinn Emanuel's William Burck said...

