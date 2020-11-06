Another Case Raises Fla. Medical Expert Pay Disclosure Issue

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- Florida's Fifth District added another case Friday to a list awaiting a ruling from the Florida Supreme Court on whether the state's existing precedent has unfairly resulted in defendants being treated differently than plaintiffs regarding information they must disclose about their attorneys' or insurers' financial relationships with medical expert witnesses. In a three-page opinion, the appeals court denied a petition from Dr. Christine M. Routhier and St. Augustine Surgical LLC, defendants in a medical malpractice suit, seeking relief from a discovery order that compelled their counsel to disclose the amount of money he and his law firm have paid to retain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS