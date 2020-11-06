Busy Process Server Not At Fault In Axed Texas Med Mal Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of a health care liability claim filed by a former patient against a doctor at a behavioral health hospital, finding the patient wasn't diligent enough in ensuring the doctor was timely served with the lawsuit. A three-justice Second Court of Appeals panel in Fort Worth on Thursday found a lower court had correctly dismissed claims filed by Kelly Flanigan against Sreenath Nekkalapu, a doctor at Sundance Behavioral Hospital. The panel said Flanigan couldn't shift blame onto the process server for not serving Nekkalapu in time in a bid to revive her claims, according...

