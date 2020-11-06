Fraudster Sentenced For Bilking Firms In $7.8M Scheme

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- A fraudster convicted of conspiring with a former partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Hunton & Williams LLP to defraud the firms and MasterCard Inc. in a $7.8 million scheme was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison, federal prosecutors in New Jersey said. Melvin Feliz, 54, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, was convicted of conspiring with his then-wife, Keila Ravelo, to bilk the firms and the company out of millions paid to sham litigation support companies over several years. It was not immediately clear whether Feliz and Ravelo are still married. Feliz pled guilty in August 2015 to...

