Advance Auto Investors Win Class Cert. In Stock Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge granted class certification Friday to a group of investors in Advance Auto Parts accusing the company of inflating sales projections, rejecting the company's argument that certification should be denied because the class' damages model is inadequate. In opposing the motion for class certification, Advance Auto Parts argued among other things that the model did not show damages could be calculated on a classwide basis, but U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said that "[b]ecause the court finds that common issues predominate over all other issues of law and fact in this case, the court need not assess...

