Zoll Medical Sues Security Co. Over Major 2018 Data Breach

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Medical device maker Zoll Medical Corp. hit Barracuda Networks Inc. with a suit in Massachusetts federal court Friday, alleging the California-based information technology security company failed to put in place adequate safeguards to prevent a 2018 data breach that exposed the confidential information of more than 277,000 patients. In a 12-page complaint, Zoll Medical and its subsidiary accused Campbell, California-based Barracuda Networks and its cloud information archiving unit Sonian Inc. of leaving open a "data port" as it was backing up emails that allowed third parties to access and search those emails, which included confidential information of hundreds of thousands of...

